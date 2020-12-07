National squad tests negative for COVID-19, allowed to leave isolation

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that New Zealand Cricket has allowed the national squad to leave their managed isolation.

According to the PCB, the 53-member Pakistan team was denied the right to train while in managed isolation in New Zealand after eight members of the touring squad had tested positive for COVID-19. The squad will leave the managed isolation of Christchurch tomorrow.

“This is to advise the Pakistan squad’s fifth and final day 12, Covid-19 tests have all been returned as negative,” NZC said in a statement.

According to details, 51 members tested negative for coronavirus in the final round. One individual who completed his isolation in Auckland has also been allowed to join the squad in Queenstown.

Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will not be implemented on the members who have been cleared by the New Zealand authorities. The two individuals still in quarantine will join rest of the squad after completing their isolation period.

The three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between Pakistan New Zealand will begin at Auckland on December 18. Hamilton (December 20) and Napier (December 22) will host the second and third matches respectively.