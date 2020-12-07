Debt probe commission unveils massive wrongdoings

The Inquiry Commission on Debt established on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has finalised its report, revealing the involvement of high profile political figures in looting money from the national exchequer. According to details, the debt commission has conveyed the cases for further probe into the matter to the NAB authorities. The probe has further established a connection between the transfer of funds from contractors in the communication department to PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari using benami accounts. Speaking to a private news channel, Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services while divulging details of the report said that they had received the initial report prepared by the Inquiry Commission on Debt, which probed matters relating to utilization of funds in five highway projects, foreign tours and camp offices of the former heads of the country. Murad Saeed said that the report found that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari mostly visited London during their private foreign tours and the amount for their expenditure was paid from the national exchequer. “We have sent these cases to the NAB,” he said. The federal minister further said that Yousaf Raza Gillani, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, and others declared their residences as camp offices.