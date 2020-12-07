US representatives add digital currencies to 2021 defence bill

The United States government is preparing to pass the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the latest bill includes a broad definition of currencies and includes “digital currencies.” However, after more than 50 NDAA bills passed, President Donald Trump plans to veto the act which is expected to authorise more than $740.5 billion. The digital currency addition to the latest NDAA, follows a number of politicians who want more oversight on stablecoins. US Representative Maxine Waters, the head of the House Financial Services Committee, wants the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to retract recent crypto-asset guidance. This week, US Representatives Stephen Lynch, Jesus Chuy and Rashida Tlaib introduced the Stablecoin Tethering and Bank Licensing Enforcement (STABLE) Act. The representatives insist the stablecoin bill is aimed at “protecting consumers from cryptocurrency-related financial threats.” As far as the latest NDAA completion is concerned, the current US President Donald Trump plans to veto the 2021 NDAA. Trump is not too pleased with the NDAA’s section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The President explained that the NDAA’s language in that particular section protects ‘Big Tech’ firms like Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter.