Terrorist India taking unjustified steps against minorities: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidences of Indian state-sponsored terrorism to the United Nations (UN).

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Sunday, the foreign minister said that India has become a terrorist state which has been taking unjustified measures against minorities’ particularly Muslim population in the country.

The foreign minister said that voices against Kashmir policy are being raised within India now which is a big diplomatic achievement for Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has given two time consular access to India for Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav but New Delhi is escaping from the legal process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and the peace process between Afghan government and the Taliban is progressing.

He feared that Covid-19 situation could worsen in the country in the coming month of January. He said the situation in terms of Covid-19 cases can become worse if the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are neglected.

Cautioning the nation about the second wave of the pandemic, he urged the masses to ensure implementation of the SOPs and asked the religious scholars and media persons to come forward to create awareness among the masses.

Commenting on the recent PDM’s public rally in Multan, the FM said in his opinion the opposition should have been given permission to hold a rally in Qasim Bagh without any barriers. He bashed the dual standards of the opposition parties on the Covid-19. “On one hand the PPP government is imposing a smart lockdown in Sindh and on the other side it is carrying out public rallies.”

Qureshi said that PDM is risking the lives of the masses by holding public rallies in the pandemic. Terming the alliance of the PDM ‘unnatural’, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that they are only striving to save their corruption. Nobody has stopped the opposition from tendering resignations from the assemblies, he added.

Pakistan has called upon the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organisations to play their role in preserving the Islamic heritage sites in India from the extremist ‘Hindutva’ regime.

On the 28th Anniversary of demolition of the historic Babri Masjid on Sunday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri urged India to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship.

He said, “Today is a sad reminder of the demolition of the historic Babri Masjid in India.” He said that the painful scenes of the demolition of Babri mosque in 1992 still remain fresh in the minds of not only Muslims but all conscientious persons in the world.

He termed the new illegitimate structure, which the Hindutva-driven BJP has campaigned for and is bent upon constructing as part of its agenda of converting India into a ‘Hindu Rashtra’, a scar on the face of so-called “largest democracy” in the world

He said the flawed judgement of the Indian Supreme Court in the Babri Mosque case last year not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India.

He said the recent shameful acquittal of the criminals responsible for demolishing the historic Babri Mosque in 1992 represented another egregious travesty of justice. “The extreme haste in starting construction of a temple at the Babri Mosque site amidst the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, anti-Muslim citizenship amendment act (CAA), the looming national register of citizens (NRC) to disenfranchise Muslims, the targeted killings of Muslims in Delhi with state complicity in February 2020, and other anti-Muslim measures point to the fact how Muslims in India are being systematically demonized, dispossessed, marginalized and subjected to targeted violence,” read the statement. news desk