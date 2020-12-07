PDM to make crucial decisions tomorrow: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has directed party leaders and workers to reach Lahore ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on December 13.

Addressing the PML-N’s social media workers convention in Lahore on Sunday, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement is due to make “big decisions” in the next December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not fall under any pressure.

“I call upon all senators, MNAs and MPAs to respect the sanctity of people’s votes and should reject all kinds of pressure and obey their party’s decision which will be taken on December 8 PDM’s meeting,” Maryam Nawaz declared.

The people of Pakistan will soon hear the good news, said Maryam Nawaz and added that she will lead a rally in Northern Lahore on December 7 organised in connection with the Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering on December 13 next week.

She also criticised the incumbent government for inflation in the country.” Prices of flour, sugar, and vegetables will become cheaper if this govt sent packing,” she added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the final decision about en masse resignation from the national and provincial assemblies will be taken by the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a public meeting in Sahiwal, Rana Sanaullah had said that his party will comply with the decision taken by the PDM leadership.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of the government granting permission to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding rallies and warned that cases will be lodged against organisers.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he had said the opposition parties are holding public gatherings just to protect their plundered money. The Prime Minister, however, made it clear that he will not come under any pressure.

“We will lodge FIRs against everyone – from the kursi wala (the one who installs chairs) to the sound system handlers in case of violations,” he had said in the interview.