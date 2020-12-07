Fog continues disrupting flight schedule at Lahore airport

Flight schedule remains disturbed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to foggy weather conditions for the second consecutive day on Sunday, as several more domestic and international flights were cancelled and delayed.

The flight schedule was disrupted following the immense foggy situation in Lahore which led to cancellation and delay of several domestic and international flights. According to details, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight numbers 342 and 410 which were scheduled to depart for Najaf and Dubai have been cancelled while the flight number 307 departing to Karachi was also cancelled.

A private airline’s flight coming from Najaf was cancelled as well followed by the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flight from Dubai to Lahore.

Meanwhile, six other flights of the PIA and International Airlines are facing delays due to foggy weather in the provincial capital of Punjab.

A large number of passengers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore are waiting for the revival of their respective flights. Earlier on Saturday, several domestic and international flights were cancelled and suspended due to foggy weather. The PIA flight numbers 304 and 306 coming from Karachi were cancelled while the flight number 307 departing to Karachi was also cancelled. A private airline’s flight departing to Dubai from Lahore airport was cancelled as well followed by the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flights from Muscat and Dubai. The outbound flights to Istanbul, London, Kuwait, Doha, Abu Dhabi were also delayed for departure, besides the arrival of other flights of foreign airlines. The cancelled flights include Oman Air’s flights 341, 342 from Muscat, flights 416 and 417 of Airblue, PIA flight number 307 for Karachi. Turkish Airlines’ flight number 715 for Istanbul and 258 of British Airways for London were delayed.