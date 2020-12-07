A cup of tea disturbs Nawaz Sharif during address

A cup of tea served to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif disturbed him during his address via video link at an event organised by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) media cell. “When you knew I was speaking then why did you keep it here,” the clearly perturbed three-time prime minister said in the footage. It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N in accordance with its social mobilisation plan has announced holding seven workers conventions throughout Punjab to build the momentum for running a decisive movement against the government from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform. The decision regarding holding workers conventions was announced during a PML-N Punjab chapter meeting presided over by party provincial President Rana Sanaullah and attended by senior leaders, including all divisional and district presidents and general secretaries. On the other hand, Shahbaz Gill, Adviser to PM on Political Communication, shared the footage of Nawaz Sharif with the caption,”Nothing but parchee (paper containing details what to speak) during the speech”. While PML-N leader Hina Parvez Butt hit back at Gill, saying,”So secretly you watch Nawaz’s speeches”.