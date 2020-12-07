Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to UNCTED in anti-terror efforts

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram held a meeting with Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of Security Council Michèle Coninsx in New York.

They discussed areas of common interest and reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in the efforts of counter-terrorism, according to a statement issued by the Pakistani Mission here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Munir Akram said that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with UNCTED and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

A day earlier, UN Under-Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov called upon India and Pakistan to reduce tensions, and engage in a dialogue and pursue solutions in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.

The UN under-secretary general for counter-terrorism said this while talking to Pakistan Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram in New York.

Munir Akram has handed over a dossier on Indian terrorism to Vladimir Voronkov.

The UN counter-terrorism chief promised to study the dossier, which has been prepared by Pakistani agencies after full investigation of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism and subversion in Pakistan, the statement said.

Islamabad on November 15 presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

“Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The ISPR chief said India had suffered “substantial loss” in Pakistan’s “befitting reply”.

“You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations,” Qureshi had said, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used in “the time of need”. He further said, “The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us.”