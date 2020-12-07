Lahore administration recovers grabbed land from PML-N leader

The district administration in a joint operation with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered illegally grabbed land worth billions of rupees, from PML-N leader Saiful-Malook Khokhar, reported on Sunday.

Lahore district administration in the final phase of the operation recovered 80 kanal land worth billions of rupees, from the illegal possession of Saiful-Malook Khokhar.

The recovered land has been declared ‘Nazool Land’ and will be used in the public interest projects, an anti-corruption official said.

The Anti-corruption establishment Punjab had registered a case against Khokhar, a former MPA, on the request of Lahore’s deputy commissioner, officials said.

An Anti-Corruption Court on Saturday granted interim bail to Saiful-Malook Khokhar and Raja Arshad till December 10.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has booked PML-N leader and Ex- MPA from Lahore over charges of corruption and tax evasion.

The court has also summoned the case record from the anti-corruption establishment.

The PML-N leader has been accused of causing loss to the national exchequer through fraud and forgery with non-payment of property tax over allotment of a plot.