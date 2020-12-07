As Sindh erupted into celebrations to mark the Cultural Day on Sunday, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh’s Culture is in fact a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of Sindh Culture Day celebrated on Sunday, the PPP Chairman said the rich music and cultural dance of Mehran Valley has given a new colour to arts and there is a need to learn how to make our cultural activities a platform for promotion of our social as well as economic activities as well.

The PPP chief said that Sindh Culture Day may be celebrated every year with a new theme like the days commemorated by the United Nations.

Bilawal said that diversity of cultures, religions, ethnicities and creeds is the new nomenclature of modern peace and harmony. He extended heartiest congratulations to all those celebrating the Sindh Culture Day in the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a video message posted on Twitter said, “I wish all the people of Sindh living in Sindh a happy cultural day.”

Provincial Management Services (PMS) Officers Association Sindh said, “Sindh is a land of well-preserved architectural heritages, ancient places, saints; and unequivocally its culture is blessed with unmatchable values like tolerance, communal harmony, hospitality, social cohesion and women respect.”

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also celebrated the Sindh Cultural Day and wore Sindhi ajrak.

US Consulate Karachi also wishes Sindhi people on the Cultural Day and posted messages and footage in Sindhi language. The translation of the message posted is: “For centuries, it has been a source of inspiration, tolerance, wit and wisdom, exemplifying the ancient and modern civilization of the Mohenjodaro. The continuation of this great civilization is to acknowledge the requirements of modern times in the field of education and research! Happy Cultural Day.”

Various rallies and caravans from all over the city will arrive at the Karachi Press Club to commemorate Sindh Cultural Day as roads around Saddar Zaibunnisa Street have not been closed from 12 noon. A number of colorful events were held in Karachi and in interior Sindh to mark the day and beautiful floats have been prepared for the events amid the tight security measures taken by the police while, Special Security Unit Women’s Wing has also been deployed.

In Sukkur, Sindhi Cultural Day was also observed as participants of the rally wore Ajrak hats and played cultural songs to show their love and affection for Sindh.

In Sanghar, like all over Sindh, Sindhi Cultural Day was celebrated with enthusiasm. In connection with Sanghar, Sindh Culture Day, the main function was held in front of Press Club Sanghar.

In Kandiaro, Cultural Day was celebrated with enthusiasm. Kandiaro was the main event held at the Star Square area as political and social personalities took out rallies to mark the day.

While in Larkana also, celebrations have been arranged on the cultural day and the main ceremony has been organized at Jinnah Bagh Chowk.

Participants of the rallies played this all-time famous song on Sindh Cultural Day.