Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed paid homage for supreme sacrifice: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The wreath laying ceremony of 1971 war martyr Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was held at his monument at Lahore to pay homage for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Major General Raza Aizad laid Floral wreath on behalf of Chief of Army staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The ceremony was attended by relatives of the Shaheed.

Earlier, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar paid tribute to the brave martyr.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG said tribute to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, recipient of Sword of Honour, Sitara-i-Jurrat in 1965 War and Nishan-e-Haider in 1971 War.

“He symbolises valour and patriotism. His heroic actions in 1965 and 1971 wars remind us, it’s not numbers but faith, devotion and courage in adversity which make nations triump,” Major General Babar wrote in his tweet followed by the hashtag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.