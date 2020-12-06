Keepers shine as Calvert-Lewin earns Everton draw at Burnley

BURNLEY: Goalkeepers were to the fore as Everton drew 1-1 at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Robbie Brady’s early opener for the hosts. Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, seventh in the table, have now won just once in their last six games while Burnley remain second-bottom despite their most positive display of the season. England manager Gareth Southgate was at Turf Moor and saw his first and second choice keepers make crucial saves. Everton’s Jordan Pickford dived superbly to keep out a close-range Chris Wood header, while Burnley’s Nick Pope denied Gylfi Sigurdsson at the death with a fine save with his feet. It was a result which helps neither side particularly with Burnley stuck in the relegation zone with six points from 10 games. Everton have 17 from 11, four points off the pace.