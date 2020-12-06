India, after demolition of Babri mosque

The demolition of the historic Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992, was not just the razing of, what extremists Hindus say, an ancient structure. With bringing down the historic mosque, the mobsters of far-right Hindus demolished secular India. Besides bringing shame for the ‘world’s biggest democracy’, the incident turned India into a ‘Hindu’ country. Since then, we have seen the ever-widening gap between the majority Hindus and all other religious minorities. Since then, the far-right Bharatiya Janata Party has been on the rise invoking Hindutva and enslaving the rule of law to the majority religion. All major institutions, such as courts, are serving the whims of the BJP. The Indian Supreme Court’s decision on the demolition of the mosque announced on September 30, 2019, put the justice system in ruins. The court painstakingly tried to justify the mob action giving a clean chit to them and setting precedent for mobsters to do whatever they wanted to do in the so-called ‘democracy’ in the future. Despite the available evidence in the form of TV clips and eyewitnesses, the special court stated they did not find enough evidence to conclude that the demolition was a planned act. Even those who were acquitted of the demolition charge would have laughed at the decision. The demolition was pre-planned as those behind the mob had launched an organized campaign months ago before encircling the mosque that they would demolish the mosque. The razing of the mosque also ignited communal violence in India leaving several thousands of people, mostly Muslims, dead. The Modi government has stifled the minorities, especially Muslims, through the notorious citizen act and the usurping the autonomy of the India-held Kashmir. The regime will introduce several stifling measures and laws in the days to come.

On the contrary, when the Indian Supreme Court justified the mosque demolition, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself saw off the first congregation of Sikhs at the Indian side of the border for Kartarpur which visited the shrine of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism to mark his 550th birthday on November 12, 2019, inside Pakistan. The corridor allows the Sikhs to visit their sacred place without any visa requirements. In recent years, Pakistan has opened several liberal vistas for its religious minorities. But it needs to work on the whole population to defeat extremism and terrorism.