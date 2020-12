Turkish actress Zeynep Kiziltan rose to fame with her negative role in “Dirilis: Ertugrul”, a historical TV series which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

The Ankara-based actress essayed the role of Goncagül and won hearts with her outstanding acting skills.

Zeynep plays the daughter of Gumestekin in the season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of Ottoman Empire.