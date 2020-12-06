Bushra Ansari prays for speedy recovery of Behroze Sabzwari

Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari has sent prayers of speedy recovery to her fellow actor and age old friend Behroze Sabzwari.

He had been shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital on account of his age

Bushra wrote in her social media message that may Allah grant speedy recovery to my friend Behroze Sabzwari, who is not just a good actor but also a great friend and human being. The versatile actor Behroze Sabzwari tested positive for coronavirus on December 3.