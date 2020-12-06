Blessed to be working with Shoaib Mansoor: Maya

Pakistan actor Maya Ali has said that she is blessed to have gotten a chance to work with great director Shoaib Mansoor.

The Teefa in Trouble actor shared a candid picture of hers with the renowned director on Instagram. The two can be seen engaged in discussion regarding the project on first day on the set of ABG.

‘First day on the set of #ABG. Blessed to have gotten a chance to work with the great Shoaib Sahab @shomanmansoor,’ wrote Maya Ali

