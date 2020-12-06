Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more to be honoured at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards special

We always knew that Veronica Mars and Buffy the Vampire Slayer were some of our favorite TV shows, but now it’s official: They’re among the greatest of all time!

E! News can exclusively reveal that the series’ stars Kristen Bell and

Sarah Michelle Gellar will honored alongside other A-listers at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, which will premiere today (Sunday).

MTV is also recognising the Hollywood legends Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Selma Blair, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Jason Segel and

William Zabka.

The nine stars make up the honorees for the 90-minute TV special, which will be hosted by High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens. Basically, it’s going to be a nostalgic celebration of our most beloved shows and movies from the ’80s through 2020.

It’s hard to imagine a more deserving bunch to receive the Greatest of All Time accolades.

In addition to being a mom of two, Kristen’s career spans from voicing Anna in Frozen to Gossip Girl herself (and yes, she is thankfully returning

for the new reboot). Not to mention her recent roles Central Park, Bad Moms and The Good Place, which

we really truly miss.

As for Jamie, our childhoods would not have been complete without her portraying Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday, alongside

Lindsay Lohan. Oh, and who could forget that the 62-year-old actress was also iconic in Knives Out, New Girl and Scream Queens?

Sarah, on the other hand, left her vampire days behind her and went on to appear in Robot Chicken, All My Children and Scooby-Doo, along with 1999’s Cruel Intentions, which she co-starred in with fellow honoree Selma. We definitely can’t wait for their reunion during the MTV special.