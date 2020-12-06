Sara Ali Khan wants ‘Coolie No. 1’ to be seen without ‘politically correct’ lens

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’, opposite Varun Dhawan. Commenting on the movie’s ‘problematic’ plot, a remake of David’s 1995 hit film of the same name, the actress said that everything should not be seen with a ‘politically correct’ lens.

In an interview to Mid-Day, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress was asked about the ‘problematic’ plot where Govinda’s character, a coolie, dupes Karisma Kapoor in the original.

Sara replied, “I’d urge people to watch the film with the honest intention with which it is told. There is a difference between what you say on Twitter, and what an entertaining comedy tries to say. If everybody expects everything to be politically correct, any scope of humour in our lives will be lost. Of course, you can’t be demeaning. Govinda sir duping Karisma to make her believe that he is not a coolie, is funny. It’s not about him cheating. Ultimately, he falls in love with her, and that’s what most of us look forward to in life.”

When asked about her father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh’s comic timing, Sara told Mid-Day that she is not as spontaneous as them. “I am not as spontaneous as my dad or my mother. It’s all about reacting to what the other person says. It’s a difficult genre to crack. Varun helped me improve my comic timing. He is much more experienced in this genre.”

‘Coolie. No 1’ is all set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas – December 25. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania in prominent roles.