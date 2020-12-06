Mindful thoughts at home is a lovingly gathered collection of reflections appreciating the often unnoticed details of what makes a house a home.“this book has come out at the right time, and is the perfect accompaniment to lockdown,” a critic commented in goodreads.com. The book contains 25 thoughts that “let you use mind-fulness to improve your living space, from decorating and cleaning to how to harness the light during the day and sleep more comfortably at night,” said the review. “by reading this book and embracing he mindfulness within it, you will be able to create a delightful and comfortable environment that will enrich your life and soul,” it added.“focusing on various aspects of not only the home but the mind, this is a great book for anyone who wants to create a calming space for themselves within their home,” said the review. the book “focuses on creating a calming and peaceful home. it is filled with reflections, meditations, and queries for you to use in order to create a mindful home,” the review added.