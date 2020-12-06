AirSial all set for launch on 9th

The first aircraft of the newly established private airline, AirSial, landed at the Sialkot International airport on Saturday. A-320 Airbus landed at the airport, which was welcomed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Usman Dar and Civil Aviation Authority officials. The airline is all set to formally launch its flight operation from December 9. SAPM Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot on December 9 to formally launch the newly established private airline, AirSial. The PM will also address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport. He further added that with the launch of the airline, employment opportunities at the local level will increase. Earlier, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister had approved the issuance of an aviation licence to a private airline AirSial. Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday last via Egypt. The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.