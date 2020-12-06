DG TDAP Islamabad plans on holding an international virtual tourism exhibition

In a bid to promote Pakistan’s tourism potential globally, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has planned to arrange an international virtual tourism exhibition early next year.

It was stated by DG TDAP Islamabad Shehzad Ahmed Khan while addressing a webinar on Friday. As part of TDAP’s initiative of conducting a series of webinars, first awareness webinar has been conducted in collaboration with Pakistan’s Trade Missions from China, Malaysia and Thailand, on “New Normal for the Tourism Sector of Pakistan: Exploring Tourist Markets with Missions abroad”.

Director General TDAP Mr. Shahzad Ahmed Khan reiterated that the efforts of TDAP for the tourism sector, including the proposed virtual exhibition, will lead to the signing of joint ventures and business deals among local and foreign stakeholders.

Much hyped webinar was attended by more than 100 participants from both private as well as public sector organizations including Tourism Departments from federating units, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO), Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA), and numerous travel and tour operating companies.

The discussion during the webinar enlightened the tourism sector stakeholders about tapping the potential of these tourist source markets of Far East and effective ways to establish linkages among local and foreign stakeholders.