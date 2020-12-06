BMP slams UBG before FPCCI Election 2021

Before FPCCI Election, Director General of Trade Organization (DGTO) has excluded number of bigwigs of United Business Group (UBG) from FPCCI final Voter list and dismissed their appeal.

The Director General of Trade Organization (DGTO) upheld the decisions of the FPCCI Election Commission by excluding number of stalwart of United Business Group (UBG) from FPCCI Voter list and dismissed their appeal for not having valid licensee and fraudulent affiliation.

As per FPCCI sources the DGTO dismissed a number of appeals by UBG Trade Bodies and maintained the decision of the FPCCI Election Commission to exclude them from FPCCI final Voter List.

Among them whose name have been removed from voting list on top is Zahid Hussain, Head of newly formed National Business Group which is in alliance with UBG to contest FPCCI-2021, could not get nomination from any trade body in Pakistan connived his way through dubious and fraudulent means to be nominated from Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The bigwig from UBG Ibrahim Tawab son of Khalid Tawab who sent nomination from Pakistan Pharmaceutical Importers Association through dubious and fraudulent means another stalwart from UBG Gulzar Firoz who sent his invalid nomination from Pakistan Tanners Association and Almas Haider UBG leader who sent his invalid/illegal nomination from Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Association were knocked out. Muhammad Nawaz UBG leader who was illegally nominated from Mardan Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry was removed. Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani who was illegally nominated from Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry was excluded from final voters list too.

Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Azad Kashmir was removed from FPCCI Voters List by DGTO for not having a valid license as UBG had allowed Mirpur Chamber to cast vote for previous elections without a valid license.

While talking to Daily Times presidential candidate of BMP group senior business leader from Karachi Nasser Hayatt Maggo said that UBG is totally exposed now for manipulating FPCCI elections for the last 5 years with bogus and invalid voters.

“The five years regime of our opponent group was based on illegal and fraudulent practices which proves that they were not able to prove themselves as the representative of business community”, stated by Nasser Hayatt Maggo, after elimination of many UBG leaders from FPCCI elections 2021 voting list.

Maggo said that BMP delivered his promises with business community in even the worst business condition of covid19 and save their businesses adding that “we feel it’s the ethical responsibility of business community to select the right candidates who will resolve their issues rather than drafting the SRO’s for their own personal Gains”.

Maggo expressed that BMP Chairman and currently President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar has done tremendous job during their tenure BMP Patron in chief Tariq Saeed is very active to help the business community any time.

While talking about last FPCCI elections 2020 a PFCCI official told that in last election the hidden camera was installed in pooling both and voters were being observed while casting vote and the camera was being monitored by SM Muneer directly despite all these BMP swept the election 2020. Another official told that now all officials are under extreme pressure from UBG leaders.