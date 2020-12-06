UN counter-terrorism chief calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

UN Under-Secretary General for Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov has called upon India and Pakistan to reduce tensions, and engage in a dialogue and pursue solutions in accordance with the United Nations Charter and UN Security Council resolutions.

The UN under-secretary general for counter-terrorism said this while talking to Pakistan Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram in New York, according to a statement issued by the Pakistani Mission here on Saturday.

Munir Akram has handed over a dossier on Indian terrorism to Vladimir Voronkov.

The UN counter-terrorism chief promised to study the dossier, which has been prepared by Pakistani agencies after full investigation of India’s systematic campaign to promote terrorism and subversion in Pakistan, the statement said.

On November 24, Ambassador Akram handed over the same dossier to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when he met him.

The Pakistani envoy also held a productive meeting with the Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, Michele Coninsx, on Friday last.

Islamabad on November 15 presented a detailed dossier containing evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism being carried out in Pakistan.

“Today, we have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and the international community through this dossier,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said as he addressed a press briefing at the Foreign Office alongside Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar.

The ISPR chief said India had suffered “substantial loss” in Pakistan’s “befitting reply”.

“You can see a pattern of constant ceasefire violations,” Qureshi had said, adding that the dossier contains many details and some of them will be used in “the time of need”. He further said, “The world knows that when Pakistan was busy partnering in the peace process, India was laying a web of terrorism around us.”

Pakistan on Saturday also rejected concoctions based on “fake news”, in a section of the Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY NEWS reported quoting Foreign Office.

In a statement issued today, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against the indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination — a right enshrined in international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

He said that such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again and by spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people nor can it escape censure by the international community for violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

“The completely baseless allegations of so-called “foreign fighters from Syria” serve only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that is the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation,” the foreign office said.

He said that instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, India would be well-advised to comply with its international legal and moral obligations and let the people of Kashmir exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.