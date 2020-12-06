Punjab governor, wife administered trial Covid-19 vaccine

A trial vaccine of Covid-19 was administered to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar and his wife at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore on Saturday.

Chaudhry Sarwar visited the UHS accompanied by his wife. He was received by the UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram.

The university’s vice chancellor gave a briefing to the governor about the trials of the coronavirus vaccine.

Sarwar and his wife received shots of the Covid-19 trial vaccine at the university, Prof Javed Akram said. All staff members of Punjab governor were also administered shots of the trial vaccine of coronavirus.

Governor Sarwar is the first prominent public figure in Pakistan who has received a shot of trial vaccine of the novel coronavirus.

The university has been conducting tests of the vaccine since October 02, Akram said. “The university has administered the vaccine to 7000 people till now in clinical trials,” he added.

Separately, addressing a ceremony in connection with International Volunteer Day at Reuses 1122 Headquarters in Lahore on Saturday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Rescue1122 is the best rescue service of the world.

He appreciated all volunteers and said, “We are proud of our Rescue 1122 team and people doing social work are our heroes.” He said that Rescue 1122 has provided training to five thousand community response teams at the union council level in Punjab. The governor said that every individual should come forward voluntarily for welfare and development of the country.