Legal action awaits all those holding unlawful rallies: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the provincial government will take legal action against those involved in organising rallies that pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

In a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the second wave of the Covid-19 has resulted in 19941 positive coronavirus cases in the province and all the new cases have surfaced during the last two months.

He said that 540 new cases and 22 deaths have been reported during the last 24 hours. He said that 20 lakh 60 thousand corona tests have so far been conducted in Punjab, including 13,000 tests conducted the previous day. He said that the proliferation ratio of positive corona tests has increased from 3 percent to 10 percent which is alarming.

More than 2000 smart lockdowns were imposed in Punjab including more than 625 in Lahore. If the numbers of corona patients increased at the same speed there will be no other way to take strict measures again. He said that the number of corona patients in Lahore has increased. Lahore is on the top of the list with regard to corona patients. If the situation has reached such an alarming limit then who can stop spreading corona for not observing precautionary measures. This could lead to an alarming situation. He was addressing a press conference at CM’s office today.

Usman Buzdar said that the government is taking serious measures for protecting the people from coronavirus. He said that hospitals allocated for the treatment of corona patients have been reactivated. Ventilators and other facilities are being provided in these hospitals. Funds of more than one billion rupees have been provided to the health department.

All the teaching hospitals have been restored to their position of June. HDUs have been restored in the hospitals. The order has been given to procure more anti-corona injections. Field hospitals of 300 oxygen beds have been reactivated in EXPO centre LHR. Punjab has 1400 ventilators out of which 600 have been reserved for the corona patients. In a response to a question, Usman Buzdar said that the situation is quite dangerous.

Courts and NCOC have given decisions with regard to public gatherings. The administration will take decisions regarding public gatherings according to the law. The government will take every step in accordance with the law. in a response to another question, he said that in the light according to the NCOC and Court’s decisions gatherings are illegal. How is the holding of illegal gatherings allowed? No one can hold a larger public gathering than PTI.

While answering another question, if anybody wants to move No Confidence then the same be deposited in the assembly. The move will be countered if no confidence is moved in the assembly. Action will be taken according to the law on the violation of corona SOPs. PTI has also stopped holding its public meetings. The action is taken on the violation of SOPs in markets. The government does not want to be more strict and wants the business to continue. If SOPs have not been followed then more strict measures will be taken. The number of patients are increasing in hospitals. More good news will be given with regard to Lahore. Major initiatives will be taken for the development of Lahore. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and SACM on Information Dr. Firdos Ashiq Awan were present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on domestic maid in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad. The Chief Minister directed to take legal action against those involved in torturing the innocent child maid. Usman Buzdar said that these cruel people should be brought into the justice. Justice will be ensured to the innocent child maid. Police has registered the case.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident of throwing five children into a canal in Kasur. The Chief Minister sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed him to determine the causes of this tragic incident. I am aggrieved over the death of five children, he added.