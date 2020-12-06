Martyrdom anniversary of Maj Akram NH observed

The 49th martyrdom anniversary of Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, was observed on Saturday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), to pay homage to the brave son of soil, a wreath laying ceremony was held at the monument of Shaheed at Jhelum. A floral wreath was laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Pakistan Army and the entire nation have paid rich tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider for his supreme sacrifice and displaying valour against all odds. According to a tweet of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Major Akram heroically repulsed innumerable attacks by enemy inflicting heavy losses in battle of Hilli. Such exemplary courage is the hallmark of defenders of motherland. Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed was born on 4 April 1938 in a small village named Dinga near Kharian Cantt. He had initially joined Pakistan Army as a non-commissioned officer and later was promoted as 2nd lieutenant in Frontier Force Regiment. He participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak September War as a Captain where he led several successful military operations against the Indian Army. Major Akram Shaheed presented the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war with India while defending the motherland in the Zafarwal sector. Major Akram Shaheed was posthumously awarded the highest military award Nishan-e-Haider for his valiant and courageous acts against the enemy.