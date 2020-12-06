Punjabi Sahit Ratan Award for Fakhar Zaman

Chairman World Punjabi Congress Fakhar Zaman has been awarded by the Indian Punjab Government the highest award for the development of Punjabi language and culture known as Punjabi Sahit Ratan Award.

This is the second international highest award which Fakhar Zaman has received from Indian Punjab Government after the Shiromani Sahtik Award which he received a few years back. Fakhar Zaman has already received many International awards and two prestigious Pakistani national awards known as Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Fakhar Zaman has written forty books in Punjabi, English and Urdu. His books have been translated into major languages of the world and Phd thesis have been written on it in India and other countries where Punjabi is taught. Fakhar Zaman’s classic novel Bandiwan translated into English as The Prisoner was published by UNESCO through Peter Owen Publication of London.

Fakhar Zaman has served as minister, senator and two times Chairman Pakistan Academy of letters during PPP government’s tenure. Fakhar Zaman has announced that the 31st International Punjabi Conference will be held early next year after the Corona situation subsides. Punjabi organizations around the world have lauded this decision of awarding Fakhar Zaman for the development and promotion of Punjabi language and culture.