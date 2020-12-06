ACE launches four cases against Frontmen of PML-N lawmakers

In a vigorous drive against land mafia backed by influential political leaders of PML-N namely Rana Mubasher sitting member of the National Assembly and two Ex MPAs Waheed Gul and Malik Saif Ul Malook , the Anti-Corruption Establishment has registered four caseses for incurring billions of rupees loss to public exchequer.

The move was taken after DC Lahore had sent four different refrences to DG ACE pleading for criminal proceedings against all those involved in the massive land grab. Saif Ul Malook Khokhar had been illegally occupying over 80 Kanals of precious ownerless property by preparing fake heirs and getting it transferred to his frontmen UC Chairmen Mobeen Dawood , Afzal Khan and Mubashar in collusion with concerned revenue officials. The said property originally belonged to a Parsi Dinshaje family who had expired in 1918 but was fradulently taken over by frontmen of Saif ul Malook Khokhar in 2015 by showing fake heirs.

Now, the property has been declared nazool land and will be retrieved from illegal occupants and tawan will be ensured.Similarly, Mr. Waheed Gul had got constructed illegal marquees in the harnanspura of Lahore on state land through his ftont man Tariq causing billions of rupees loss to state land. While Mr. Boota, a frontman of Rana Mubashar had grabbed over 64 Kanals of state land wirth billions of rupees in the cantt area. Commenting on the matter, DG ACE Gohar Nafees said that indiscriminate action will be taken against all those involved. He said raids were being carried to arrest the culprits to recover the state loss.