IG Punjab wants Corona SOPs to be implemented at any cost

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Punjab Police is currently facing a shortage of about 15,000 personnel and due to the shortage of personnel, the process of protection of life and properties of the people and other professional duties were facing severe difficulties and in this regard recruitment process was started after the approval of the government in the interest of protection of citizens and wider national interest. He further said that in the recruitment process which started a month ago, only the last phase of the written test is left which will be completed tomorrow (December 6) while the personnel who successfully completed the recruitment phase will be trained and after nearly one year, they will became the part of police department in field duties .

He further said that implementation of Corona Prevention SOPs should be ensured with full responsibility and strictness during the written examination in connection with the ongoing written test of police recruitment in different districts of the province and not only precautionary measures but also supervisory officers and staff should get the candidates fully complied with stipulated SOPs. He said that the instructions issued for the candidates for the written test should be strictly followed. He further said that special care should be taken during the examination for the use of other equipment including face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, and safety kits with related precautionary measures while disciplinary action should not be delayed against those who do not comply with SOPs. He issued the instructions in a wireless message addressed to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs in the province.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab further said that the officers and personnel posted on police lines, police stations, offices and field duty should not ignore the implementing the instructions issued in the Corona Advisory and should perform their duties with high alert so that they themselves can be protected from the contagious epidemic and can fulfill the duty of protecting others well. He further said that the command officers should also continue the process of monitoring and inspection in this regard and there should be no interruption or delay in the supply of security equipment to the force during duty.