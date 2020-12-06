Promise to provide justice at doorsteps fulfilled through PCP: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise of providing justice to people at their doorsteps through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

In a statement on Saturday, the foreign minister said that this is the change, which Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI had promised to the nation.

The foreign minister felicitated the Prime Minister on completion of two years of Prime Minister Citizen Portal. He expressed satisfaction that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs performed well in timely redressal of the complaints received at the Prime Minister Citizen Portal.

Qureshi said, “We set up a Crisis Centre to help overseas Pakistanis on a 24/7 basis during the Covid-19 challenge.”

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the people to massively use Pakistan Citizen Portal for their empowerment as well as accountability of the government’s departments.

Addressing a ceremony regarding two-year performance of the Pakistan Citizen Portal in Islamabad, he congratulated for touching 3 million registration mark at the Portal within two years.

The Prime Minister said we will strengthen the Citizen Portal further as it is the best method to register citizens’ complaints.