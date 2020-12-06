RTO to set up help desk at FCCI

Regional Tax Office (RTO) will set up a “Help Desk” in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to facilitate taxpayers and FCCI members, said Karamatullah Chaudhary, new Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue of Faisalabad.

During a meeting with FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed in his office, the Chief Commissioner said that the government was making its optimum best to streamline the payment of taxes. He appreciated the efforts of the FCCI to sensitize the business community to pay their tax liabilities as being a nation we could not survive without taxes. He also stressed the need to expand the tax net and said that FCCI could also play a major role in this drive. He said he will visit the FCCI very soon to further strengthen our relations. He said that the staff of RTO has been directed to facilitate taxpayers in addition to giving them due respect. “It will not only encourage businessmen to voluntarily come into the tax net and discharge their tax obligations without any sense of harassment”, but he also added the FBR was implementing automation policy to minimize direct links between the taxpayers and tax collectors. He particularly mentioned the problems of exporters and said that they are contributing their key role in building the national economy and they must be acknowledged by all Government offices.

He said that special instructions have been issued for immediate payment of refund claims and he is personally monitoring this process. On the demand of President FCCI, the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Karamatullah Chaudhry said that sale tax refunds are also being paid expeditiously while awareness sessions would also be arranged for the sale tax registered persons. He also expressed satisfaction over the close liaison between FCCI and FTR and said that more confidence-building would also be taken to further expand the tax net.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed welcomed the new Chief Commissioner and invited him to visit FCCI. He also assured full cooperation from the business community to FTR. During this meeting, Vice President FCCI Rana Ayub Aslam Manj and Secretary-General Malik Abdul Qayyum Raza were also present. They also presented a bouquet to Mr. Karamatullah Chaudhary.

40 IT parks: The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is currently running 14 software technology parks while in the next phase another 40 parks would be established in different cities including Faisalabad, said Mr. Muhammad Akbar Senior Manager Infrastructure PSEB.

In a meeting with Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said the government was making hectic efforts to develop Information Technology (I.T) and in this connection basic and fundamental structure is being provided to the Information Technology companies. “It will help our young educated people to develop and export software to the growing global markets”, he said and added that Faisalabad has the potential to develop a full-fledged I.T industry and the ministry of I.T is streamlining its policies to further develop this sector at the grass-root level. “It would also be used to create maximum and new job opportunities in the country”, he added.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the efforts of the Government for the development of this sector and said that FCCI has allocated a floor in FCCI Complex for the establishment of Techno Park. “Ministry of I.T should provide necessary facilities to make it fully functional”, he said and added that it will not only help newly passed out students to immediately start their work and contribute their role in the export of much-needed software programs for different sectors. Muhammad Akbar also explained in detail the performance of software technology parks already operating in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi and told that Ministry plans 40 new parks in the next phase.

President FCCI particularly appreciated the efforts of Major (R) Shahnawaz-ul-Hassan, Engineer Rizwan Ashraf and Mr. Muzammil Sultan for the development of I.T industry in Faisalabad and said that FCCI will fully cooperate with Pakistan Software Export Board to enhance the export of IT-related innovative programs and earn much needed precious foreign exchange for the country.

Marriage hall owners: District Administration had registered FIRs against 6 persons of marriage halls for non-compliance of Marriage Act while a heavy fine was imposed on three food points for not maintaining anti-corona SOPs. According to the detail, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool has registered a case against two persons belonging to the management of two marriage halls and a case against them for violating the Marriage Act and Corona SOPs. He inspected the implementation of the Marriage Act and Corona SOPs by visiting a total of 16 marriage halls in 58 JB, 275 JB, Daewoo Road, 226 Rb, Gutwala, Sheikhupura Road, Sargodha Road and other areas of the Tehsil and took action on violations of one-dish, time and Corona SOPs during wedding ceremonies against Cottage Marquee and Paradise Marquee on Daewoo Road. Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari has arrested the managers of the 4 marriage halls for violating the Marriage Act and Corona SOPs. He clarified that in case of non-implementation of the Marriage Act and Corona SOPs in marriage halls, there would be no concession. Likewise Assistant Commissioners Chak Jhumra & City Dr Zunera Aftab and Syed Ayub Bukhari jointly took action against three food outlets for violating Corona SOPs during the inspection they issued heavy fines and stern warnings to the owners of ChaiSe cafe, main street cafe and babaTika. Meanwhile, they checked the implementation of Corona SOPs in various shopping malls and gave clear instructions to not provide services to any buyer without a face mask in view of the second wave of Corona. They said that boards inscribed with the wearing of face masks should be displayed at the entrance and hand sanitizers and thermal guns should be ensured. They said that the process of surprise inspection would continue and any violation of Corona SOPs strict action would be taken.