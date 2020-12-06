Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, December 06, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Pattoki judges unite against misbehaviour with female colleague

News Desk

The judges of Tehsil Courts Pattoki Saturday sought leaves and transfers after misbehaviour of a bar official with a female judge on Friday. The judges alleged that President Bar Association, Mudassar Naeed Bhatti, has misbehaved with a female judge and used abusive language against her. Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Hussain has dispatched a report over the incident to the Registrar Lahore High Court and the District and Sessions Judge Kasur. Ten judges of Pattoki Tehsil Courts in their application have requested the high-ups for 10 days’ leave and sought their transfer from the tehsil. The courts have also suspended case proceedings causing problems for the complainants.

Submit a Comment