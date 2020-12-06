Pattoki judges unite against misbehaviour with female colleague

The judges of Tehsil Courts Pattoki Saturday sought leaves and transfers after misbehaviour of a bar official with a female judge on Friday. The judges alleged that President Bar Association, Mudassar Naeed Bhatti, has misbehaved with a female judge and used abusive language against her. Additional Sessions Judge Farrukh Hussain has dispatched a report over the incident to the Registrar Lahore High Court and the District and Sessions Judge Kasur. Ten judges of Pattoki Tehsil Courts in their application have requested the high-ups for 10 days’ leave and sought their transfer from the tehsil. The courts have also suspended case proceedings causing problems for the complainants.