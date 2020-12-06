Man throws four children, wife to drown into canal

A man killed his four young children and wife after throwing them into a canal in the Jamber area of Pattoki over a domestic dispute on Saturday, police said.

According to details, the incident took place in Pattoki, an area in Kasur district of Punjab, where an enraged father threw his four children and wife into the canal over a domestic dispute.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and divers fished out bodies of two children named Nafeesa, 5 years old and two-year-old Muhammad. While the search for other children is underway.

Kasur police have arrested the accused father and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident. The chief minister sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and directed him to determine the causes of this tragic incident.