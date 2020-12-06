PDM rallies posing serious threat to peoples’ lives: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that public meetings being organised by the opposition parties amid growing coronavirus cases are posing serious threat to peoples’ health.

Talking to a private news channel, the information minister made it clear that the incumbent government is not scared of public gatherings organised by the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to derail the system.

Shibli Faraz said the alliance of opposition parties is trying to weaken Pakistan’s most organised institution through a narrative adopted by the enemy country.

Replying to a question, he said that no compromise will be made on corruption cases.

He urged the opposition not to play with the lives of people for its personal gains. He said that although there is a ban on holding public gatherings, yet the government would not create any hindrance for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a rally in Lahore. “We will not stop anyone from attending the PDM public gathering in Lahore,” he said but added that action would be taken against anyone violating the law barring gatherings during the pandemic.

While justifying the government’s acts to impose restrictions on movement, he said that many countries have imposed a curfew during the second wave of Covid-19. “Violations of SOPs could lead to a difficult situation,” he said adding that they are not bothered about the opposition’s public gatherings rather they are worried regarding the health of the masses participating in it.