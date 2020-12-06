Shalamar Medical & Dental College organizes 6th Convocation Ceremony

The 6th Convocation of Shalamar Medical & Dental College (SMDC), Lahore, was held digitally via web links across various platforms.

Prof. M. Zahid Bashir, Principal, SMDC, presented the report of college activities and achievements.

A total of 142 graduates were conferred MBBS degrees by Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The Principal of Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Professor Zahid Bashir took oath from graduates.

All the speakers of the convocation specially talked on online convocation ceremony and Vice Chancellor of UHS Dr. Javed Akram also said that due to pandemic, other institutes should also arrange convocation and other academic activities digitally.

Chief Guest of the Convocation Dr. Adil Najam, the inaugural Dean of Boston University, and Mr. Shahid Hussain, the chairman Board of Trustee SIHS, congratulated the graduates.

Dr. Aiza Saeed was declared the best graduate of the session 2020. She was awarded a gold medal for her academic efforts.