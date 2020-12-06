Minor maid tortured after fight between children

In yet another incident of violence against children, a minor housemaid was beaten up badly over a fight between children in the Eden Valley area of Faisalabad.

According to police, an 11-year-old domestic helper was beaten up by a woman, Mrs Munir, after the former had an argument and a fight with the latter’s children.

“Munir’s children went to see peacock in the neighbouring house, where the maid beat them up over a quarrel,” they said, adding that later, Munir, his wife, and a son tortured the girl.

A video of the incident showed the members of the Munir’s family slapping and tweaking the hairs of the victim.

A case has been registered against Rana Munir and his wife Samina at Madina Town police station over the incident after a complaint was lodged by District Child Protection official Sara Ahmed.

The police have arrested Munir and shifted him to Madina Town police station.

“The complaint has been lodged under sections 328 A and 34 of the penal laws,” the police said as the complainant said that they would file a plea before the court to handover the victim to the child protection unit.

The child protection official said that they were yet to find the victim and are seeking police help to find her.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on domestic maid in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed to take legal action against those involved in torturing the innocent child maid. Usman Buzdar said that these cruel people should be brought into justice. Justice will be ensured to the innocent child maid, vowed the chief minister.

He lauded Faisalabad police for taking prompt action and apprehending the accused Rana Munir involved in torturing the domestic maid.