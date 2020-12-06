Latest Gold Rate For Dec 6, 2020 In Pakistan

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 6 Dec 2020 are being sold for Rs 99,950 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs 116,583 per Tola in Pakistan today as the market remained closed today.

Below is the table providing the latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Today’s latest gold prices in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats and 18 carats are available on the table.

Gold Rate In Pakistan For 6 December 2020

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 116583 Rs. 112500 Rs. 97729 Rs. 88627 per 10 Gram Rs. 99950 Rs. 96450 Rs. 83786 Rs. 75982 per Gram Gold Rs. 9995 Rs. 9645 Rs. 8378 Rs. 7598

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

Overall global demand for gold derives, gold rates in Pakistan. The jewelry-making industry uses gold on a very large-scale. In Asian communities, gold is considered as wealth and does transfer from one generation to the second generation. The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased. When interest rates are low; the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if USD goes up, the gold price also see hikes.