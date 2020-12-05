‘Youm-e-Dua’ observed on call of govt and Ulemas to get rid of Coronavirus pandemic

On call of the government and Ulemas, ‘Youm-e-Dua’ observed here on Friday all over the country to get rid of Coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing Friday congregation, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East said we will get rid of Coronavirus pandemic by turning to Allah and seeking preventive measures against Coronavirus.

He underlined that seeking preventive measures against Coronavirus is in accordance of teachings of Islamic Shariah.

While addressing Friday congregation at Grand Jamia Masajid Baharia Town,Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said we should seek blessings and compassion from Allah Almighty by making good deeds with fellow humans.

God shows mercy when we treat people on earth with mercy and kindness, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

We should seek endeavours to fulfill rights of people while making endeavours to fulfill Haqooq-ul-Allah.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Special Aide to Prime Minister also appealed to political and religious organizations not to hold public gatherings in wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Allah Almighty has commanded that whoever saves a single life is equivalent of saving the entire humanity.

He said Muslim Ummah need to get united to address prevailing challenges of Muslim world, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi adding that the government is making every available endeavour to get unite the Muslim Ummah.

Unanimous resolution from OIC on the issues of Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamic-phobia and Religious desecration is result of Pakistan’s endeavours.

Pakistan thanked Muslim countries for supporting Pakistan’s stance and making united voice on the issues of Muslim Ummah, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that it is responsibility of majority of population in the country to ensure sense of protection and security among minorities living in Pakistan.

tHafiz Tahir Ashrafi added that some world institutions and individuals in the country making baseless propaganda to malign Pakistan’s state institutions and Pakistan Army.

He also added that minorities living in Pakistan are as safe and protected as majority. Anyone in Pakistan will not be allowed to play with rights of minorities.

He said Masajid are centers of guidance and welfare for humanity; therefore it is responsibility of Mehrab-o-Manbar to make explicit differentiation between right and wrong before people.