Bilawal to attend Lahore rally as he becomes COVID-19 free

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for the coronavirus after 14 days of isolation.

Information Minister Sindh Nasir Shah confirmed the news that the PPP leader will attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally scheduled for 13th December in Lahore.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed the news on Friday. The Minister took to Twitter to thank God that the PPP Chairman had recovered from the disease.

“Alhamdulillah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s coronavirus test report has come back negative. May the Lord grant him best of health and a long life, Ameen,” tweeted Shah.

The sources said that the PPP chairman would participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore, scheduled for December 13.

“The PPP plans to put up a show on the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore ahead of the PDM gathering,” they said adding that the arrangements for the reception had begun.

The second wave of the pandemic has infected many politicians including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, MQM leader Farooq Sattar, Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.