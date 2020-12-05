Govt releases Rs1.78b for textile sector under DLTL: Dawood

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that the government has released Rs1.78 billion for the textiles sector under Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) scheme.

In a tweet on Friday, the adviser said, “I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.” The DLTL for the non-textile sector would also be released shortly, he added.

The advisor also informed that the export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years. He said, “I advise our trade missions to actively engage the importers for promotion of Pakistan’s exports.” The adviser hailed the significant growth observed in the country’s export in different sectors for the months of November 2020. He said that this is in line with the government’s policy of promotion of value-added exports and reflects a healthy trend.

“I am glad to share that in the provisional figures for November 2020, significant growth has been seen in the exports of home textiles (20%), pharmaceutical products (20%), rice (14%), surgical goods (11%), stockings and socks (41%), jerseys and pullovers (21%) women ‘s garments (11%) and men’s garments (4.3%), as compared to Nov 2019,” the adviser added.