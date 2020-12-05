CPEC to help modernise Pakistan’s economy: envoy

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as one of its most prominent and successful flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, had laid a sound foundation for modernization of Pakistan’s economy.

This was stated by Pakistan’s ambassador Moin ul Haque while addressing opening ceremony of the 11th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF) in Macao, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday. “In the next phase, the convergence of traditional and digital infrastructure would be essential for unleashing the potential for growth in diverse areas such as agriculture, science and technology, industrial relocation and vocational training”, the Ambassador said.

CPEC’s growth and success had highlighted the centrality of modernizing infrastructure to achieve the sustainable development goals. The Ambassador called on enterprises and private capital to play a greater role in enhancing international connectivity alongside governments, financial institutions and MDBs.

At the invitation of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), Ambassador Moin ul Haque participated in the opening ceremony and spoke on the theme of “Challenges and Opportunities: Outlook on International Infrastructure Development in post-COVID-19 era”.

Ambassador Moin praised China’s positive economic growth, which he said was reflective of its effective pandemic control and prudent economic policies. He expressed confidence that China would continue to drive global economic growth and recovery after the pandemic.

The Ambassador noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed the modes of life and work, and new modes of infrastructure investment would play a key role in post-pandemic recovery.

The opening ceremony and theme forum were addressed by the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Vice Minister for Commerce, as well as senior executives from MDBs and enterprises. A video message from Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa was also played at the event.