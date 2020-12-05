Oil prices jump after OPEC+ inks supply compromise

Oil prices jumped around 2% on Friday, heading for a fifth week of gains, as major producers agreed on a compromise to continue some cuts to production to cope with coronavirus-hit demand even though these fell short of expectations.

Brent was up 93 cents, or 1.9%, at $49.64 a barrel by 0748 GMT after gaining around 1% on Thursday. West Texas Intermediate rose 76 cents, or 1.6%, to stand at $46.40 a barrel, having risen nearly 1% in the previous session. OPEC and Russia on Thursday agreed to ease deep oil output cuts from January by 500,000 barrels per day, but failed to come to a compromise on a broader policy for the rest of next year.

“OPEC+ clearing the hurdle of exiting its current cuts in a coordinated way … reinforces our conviction in a steady and sustainable rally in oil prices through 2021,” Goldman Sachs said in a report after the decision. The increase means the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are set to reduce production by 7.2 million bpd, or 7% of global demand from January, compared with current cuts of 7.7 million bpd.