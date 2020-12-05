55 more die as Covid-19 killing spree continues

Pakistan has recorded 3,262 cases and 55 deaths due to the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the NCOC, 55 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,260. With fresh inclusion of 3,264 cases, the national caseload currently stands at 410,072.

The total count of active cases is 51,507 and the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases reaches up to 7.3 percent. So far 3,354 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,395 patients are in critical condition. A total of 350,305 people have recovered from the deadly disease in the country.

A total of 44,627 tests were conducted across the country during this period, while 5,672,166 samples have been tested so far.

Earlier on Thursday, it was learnt that the health ministry had finalised a comprehensive strategy for administering of the expected COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

In Punjab, the coronavirus claimed 24 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,115. According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department, 670 fresh infections were detected during this period, pushing the total number of cases thus far reported across the province to 121,753.

Of the total fresh cases, 301 were detected in Lahore and 71 in Rawalpindi, the health department said.

In Sindh, as many as 1,664 people tested positive in Sindh against a total of 15,500 tests conducted in a day, announced Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Thursday. At least eight more fatalities were also recorded.

The new cases have taken the province’s tally of coronavirus to 180,904, whereas about 2,991 people have succumbed to it. About 972 people were also recorded to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 in Sindh, taking the tally for recovered people to 157,006.

Meanwhile, 16 more staff members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus. The employees have been quarantined after detection of the deadly virus.

Earlier, a deputy director, two assistant directors and a staff member had been confirmed with the Covid-19 at NAB Karachi’s office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Friday recommended banning public gatherings amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The PIMA leaders observed that the masses are not taking the second wave of the COVID-19 seriously and demanded to declare wearing face masks mandatory.

“Fine should be slapped over masses roaming at public places without face masks.” The association also demanded the government to reduce business hours and slap a complete ban over holding public gatherings, rallies, and other mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak. They regretted that despite calling them front line workers in the fight against the pandemic, they are not being provided the due equipment.