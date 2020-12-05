Exports grow by 2.11pc in five months: PBS

Pakistan’s exports have increased by 2.11 percent to $9.737 billion during the first five months (July–November) of the current fiscal year 2020/2021, according to data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The exports of the country were $9.536 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year. The import bill of the country also witnessed an increase of 1.29 percent to $19.422 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared with $19.175 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year. The trade deficit remained $9.685 billion during the period under review as compared with the deficit of $9.639 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year.

The exports registered 7.67 percent growth to $2.161 billion in November 2020 as compared with $2.007 billion in the same month of the last year. Likewise, the imports of the country have also increased by 7.77 percent to $4.229 billion in November 2020 as compared with $3.924 billion in the same month of the last year. The trade deficit for the period widened by 7.88 percent to $2.068 billion in November 2020 as compared with the deficit of $1.917 billion in the same month of the last year.