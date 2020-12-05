Opp should have mercy on the nation: Governor Punjab

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the opposition parties have to work consciously and not with enthusiasm. They should have mercy on the nation. People who are not following the SOPs are in fact welcoming Coronavirus. ‘Pakistan cannot tolerate Coronavirus situation like that of June again.

Ulema are playing a pivotal role in raising awareness about following Coronavirus SOPs. He was talking to the media on Friday after ‘’Youm-i-Dua’’ as announced by the President Dr Arif Alvi for protection from Corona. Special prayers were offered at a gathering at the Governor’s House on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed Chaudhry, President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Qari Ismail, Khatib of Jamia Masjid of the Governor’s House, prayed for the protection from Corona and for the development and security of the country.

Talking to the media, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that there is no room for negligence in the observance of Coronavirus SOPs. In any case, everyone must fully implement all SOPs to prevent Corona spike. Replying to a question, Governor Punjab said that there is no doubt that people in all places including shopping centers in Lahore and other cities do not seem to take Corona seriously which is a very dangerous situation. For God’s sake, the people should not be negligent about Corona SOPs. Scholars are playing a historic role in raising awareness about Corona. We once again appeal to the political and religious parties to take Corona seriously so that the country can be saved from any major loss of life and property.