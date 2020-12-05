Pakistan urges world to help establish Palestinians’ independent state

Pakistan has urged the international community to help Palestinians in establishing an independent state of their own with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

Speaking in a debate on the ‘Question on Palestine’ in the UN General Assembly, Pakistani delegate Saad Warraich said that Palestine is the core issue in the Middle East conflict that has spawned regional instability, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s full support to the Palestinians’ struggle, the delegate noted that the tragedy of Palestine is the collective failure of the international community. He said a just solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essential for peace and stability in Middle East.

“The tragedy of Palestine is the collective failure of the international community to uphold the fundamental principled provision of the UN Charter and the binding resolutions of the Security Council,” said Wrraich.

“The question of Palestine is not a question of victor or vanquished; it is test of our commitment to the abiding principles of the UN Charter, based on the inherent dignity of an individual, and respect for fundamental human rights of all human beings including their right to self-determination.”

Warraich said that the fundamental structure of the two-State solution is being dismantled before the international community’s eyes, with many doubting if peace can be achieved at all, as illegal expansion of settlements into the occupied territory continued.

He said that UNRWA, the world body’s agency entrusted to care for Palestinian refugees, faces financial constraints in serving more than 5 million refugees. The international community must assist the Palestinians, the Pakistani delegate added.