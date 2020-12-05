5 NOCs for new cement plants issued & 5 in pipeline: Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that five no-objection certificates (NOCs) have been issued for setting up new cement plants in the province while five more NOCs will be issued soon.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Bestway Cement Group led by Brigadier Syed Kausar Hussain (retd) on Friday.

He said that the provincial government has provided a one-window facility to investors for investment and expedited the process of issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants in the province. He said that relevant departments are bound to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) within the timeline.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that setting up a new cement plant in the province would result in investment of billions of rupees. “We welcome the investment of Bestway Cement Group in the cement sector in Attock, Khushab and Mianwali and will provide all possible support to the group.” Early issuance of NOC for installing new plants will be ensured. Aslam said that NOC winning companies will also be made bound to set up the plant within six months.

The cement group discussed setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab. The head of the delegation said that the group has applied for setting up new cement plants in Attock, Mianwali and Khushab and is awaiting issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC). “As soon as our group gets NOC, it will make new investments of billions of rupees in the cement industry,” he said.

Additional secretary minerals, DG minerals and Bestway Group’s Irshad Ali, Zaigham Abbas and Col (retd) Saqib Malik were also present on the occasion.