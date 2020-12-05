Case against three women doctors

Mithi police on Thursday night registered an FIR against three lady doctors of Mithi Civil Hospital on the orders of additional sessions judge Naseer Noor Khan. The FIR under section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against Dr Mohani Goutam, Dr Harsha Mandan and Dr Anita Kumari oin the complaint of Dileep Kumar Sonaro the brother of the victim. Ms Narooda died while delivering a baby in Civil Hospital in Mithi due to profuse bleeding in other complications and relatives accused duty doctors of their utter mishandling of the matter. and dealing the patient callously. The complainant of the FIR stated that his sister died due to the callous attitude of the lady doctors and demanded stern actions as per the existing laws. No arrest was made when this story was filed. SHO Mithi Police Station,Mohammad Khan Zaur when contacted told that police after registering the FIR were probing the incident as per the court orders. It is pertinent to note here that the mysterious death of Ms Sonaro had created the uproar and anger in the desert district and also created the serious ‘misunderstanding and differences’ between medical superintendent Dr Gul Munir Vistro and DC Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Soho. Both officials had hurled the serious allegations against each other after the maternal death of Ms Sonaro in the wake of the massive protests by the workers of all political parties in Mithi and other towns of the district. While Director General Health (DG) Sindh Dr Irshad Memon formed a three-member committee to determine the causes of the maternal death of Ms Sonaro. The team of the doctors comprised Dr Azam Khoso, the Civil Surgeon of Umerkot Civil Hospital, Dr Gul Nasreen and Dr Hakim Zadi both gynecologists posted at Islamkot and Chachro taluka hospitals respectively. Dr Memon in a letter directed the team members to submit the detailed report to him within next five days after identifying those responsible in an unfortunate incident.