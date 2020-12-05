KP to recruit 1,900 lecturers on merit: Bangash

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that 1,900 lecturers will be recruited in the province.

In a statement on Friday, Bangash said that the government has allocated more than Rs500 million in this regard. He said the recruitment process will be completed on a purely transparent and merit basis.

Bangash said that the government is committed to providing better educational facilities to the students at all costs. He reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of investing in humans will be fulfilled. He said the government would ensure transparency and merit in the entire recruitment process.

Bangash said the provincial government will fulfil all promises made to the province’s youth under KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s leadership.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has agreed to create such a large number of posts of lecturers (BPS-17) in various colleges of the province with effect from December 1, the department said in a letter written to the provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC) lately. The new recruitment will cost the provincial kitty over Rs522 million during the current fiscal year.

In a separate move, KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday presented the School Bags (Limitation of Weight) Bill before the provincial assembly. The bill is aimed to regulate the weight of schoolbags for the children. Tarakai in the month of October had said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to introduce such legislation.

According to doctors, heavy school bags lead to strain, fatigue and physical discomfort among children and thus, affecting their attentiveness and ability to learn.