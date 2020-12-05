PIMA calls for ban on all public gatherings amid COVID-19 spike

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) on Friday recommended banning public gatherings amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The PIMA leaders observed that the masses are not taking the second wave of the COVID-19 seriously and demanded to declare wearing face masks mandatory. “Fine should be slapped over masses roaming at public places without face masks.” The association also demanded of the government to reduce business hours and slap a complete ban over holding public gatherings, rallies, and other mass gatherings amid coronavirus outbreak. They regretted that despite calling them front line workers in the fight against the pandemic, they are not being provided the due equipment. On November 17, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had rejected a ban imposed by the federal government on public gatherings in the country amid rising COVID-19 cases. “We reject a ban on public gatherings in the guise of COVID-19 pandemic and they would be held as per schedule,” the JUI-F chief had said. He had said that it is not a government formed from the public mandate and therefore they would not hold any sort of negotiations with them. “We also reject the results of the Gilgit Baltistan elections,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.